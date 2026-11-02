Chuadanga, Meherpur JCD Committees Dissolved

The central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has dissolved its district committees in Chuadanga and Meherpur, claiming the expiry of their tenures. The decision came amid public discussion in Chuadanga over district JCD president Shahjahan Khan’s long involvement in student politics after he celebrated his son’s success in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination on Facebook.

Separate notices signed by JCD central office secretary Jahangir Alam were issued on Sunday evening. JCD president Rakibul Islam Rakib and general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir approved the decision. The notices said new committees for both districts would be announced soon.

Shahjahan’s son passed the HSC examination, the results of which were published on October 31. His Facebook post about the achievement triggered discussion and criticism over the president’s long tenure and the age profile of student organisation leaders.

Shahjahan has been involved in Chhatra Dal politics for around 28 years. He became president of Chuadanga Sadar Municipality Chhatra Dal in 2004 and was appointed district president on June 6, 2018.

Responding to criticism, Shahjahan said he had faced persecution during the 17 years of Awami League rule and questioned why he should not share the joy of his son’s success. He also expressed interest in joining Jubo Dal if BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman wished.

Former Chuadanga district JCD general secretary Mominur Rahman Malita confirmed the dissolution, saying they had long been seeking new committees as the existing ones had exceeded their terms.

The central notices, however, cited only the expiry of tenure and did not link the decision to the social media controversy.