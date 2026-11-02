November 2, 2026, 2:31 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Chuadanga, Meherpur JCD Committees Dissolved
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President Resigns/ Speaker to serve as Acting President until a successor is elected
BGB foils two BSF’s Push-In attempts along Kushtia, Chuadanga border in last two days
Headline :
Chuadanga, Meherpur JCD Committees Dissolved No students pass at 16 institutions in Jashore Board, two in Kushtia Three-Day Lalon Fair inaugurated in Kushtia amid the solemnity of bards death anniversary Two former Kushtia AL MPs face ACC cases over Tk 9.1 crore in alleged illicit eealth BGB foils two push-in attempts in Kushtia, Meherpur borders Rice Market Faces Fresh Price Hike in Transport costs, market changes blamed Rabies Risk Rising/ 12,681 receive rabies vaccines at a single hospital in Kushtia in 8 months 352,787 kg of Indian Hilsa imported through Benapole in 2 months President Resigns/ Speaker to serve as Acting President until a successor is elected BGB foils two BSF’s Push-In attempts along Kushtia, Chuadanga border in last two days
/ Education, Front Page, Khulna Division, National, Top news

Chuadanga, Meherpur JCD Committees Dissolved

The Kushtia Times Report 22 Share
Update : Monday, November 2, 2026

The central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has dissolved its district committees in Chuadanga and Meherpur, claiming the expiry of their tenures. The decision came amid public discussion in Chuadanga over district JCD president Shahjahan Khan’s long involvement in student politics after he celebrated his son’s success in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination on Facebook.
Separate notices signed by JCD central office secretary Jahangir Alam were issued on Sunday evening. JCD president Rakibul Islam Rakib and general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir approved the decision. The notices said new committees for both districts would be announced soon.
Shahjahan’s son passed the HSC examination, the results of which were published on October 31. His Facebook post about the achievement triggered discussion and criticism over the president’s long tenure and the age profile of student organisation leaders.
Shahjahan has been involved in Chhatra Dal politics for around 28 years. He became president of Chuadanga Sadar Municipality Chhatra Dal in 2004 and was appointed district president on June 6, 2018.
Responding to criticism, Shahjahan said he had faced persecution during the 17 years of Awami League rule and questioned why he should not share the joy of his son’s success. He also expressed interest in joining Jubo Dal if BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman wished.
Former Chuadanga district JCD general secretary Mominur Rahman Malita confirmed the dissolution, saying they had long been seeking new committees as the existing ones had exceeded their terms.
The central notices, however, cited only the expiry of tenure and did not link the decision to the social media controversy.


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