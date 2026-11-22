Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Haque Milan has urged universities to refrain from opening departments that have no demand in the job market, warning that higher education institutions must not become factories producing unemployed graduates.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled “Industry-Academia Collaboration: Government Policy and the Position of Dhaka University” at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University on Sunday, the minister said universities had sufficient budgetary resources but needed to identify priorities and ensure effective implementation.

He asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to approve departments that were irrelevant to current labour-market needs. He also observed that some departments had previously been established for considerations related to teacher and student politics.

The minister highlighted the shortage of teachers across primary, secondary, higher secondary and university levels, saying recruitment remained difficult despite dependence on the Public Service Commission.

He also expressed concern over graduate unemployment, revealing that he had sought a five-year plan from the National University to reduce unemployment by 2030. According to him, the university had failed to provide the requested unemployment data even after nine months.

Milan stressed that university curricula, research and skills development should be aligned with industry requirements to improve graduates’ employability.