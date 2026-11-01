No students pass at 16 institutions in Jashore Board, two in Kushtia



Overall pass rate drops by 5.28 percentage points from 2025

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None of the candidates from 16 institutions in the Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board passed this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. Two of the institutions are located in Kushtia district — Haji Nurul Islam College and Jagannathpur Ideal College. Besides, only three institutions under the board achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

When talked officials at different level told to the Daily Sun that the board also recorded a significant decline in its overall examination results this year. A large number of students failed in English, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Higher Mathematics, contributing to the fall in the overall pass rate, according to board officials. Weak performance in English, in particular, had a considerable impact on the results.

An analysis of the results published on Saturday showed that the overall pass rate under the Jashore Board stood at 44.92 per cent this year, down from 50.20 per cent in 2025. This represents a decline of 5.28 percentage points in a year. The number of students securing the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) also fell from 5,995 last year to 3,228 this year.

According to board data, a total of 112,791 candidates from 571 educational institutions across 10 districts appeared in the examinations this year. Of them, 50,668 passed, while 62,123 failed. Besides, 4,719 registered candidates remained absent, and 43 students were expelled for adopting unfair means during the examinations.

Institutions with zero pass rate

The 16 institutions where all candidates failed are A K Fazlul Haque MCA College and Islamia Women’s College in Satkhira; Makrail Karim Khalek Solaiman Institute in Lohagara, Narail; Mallik Shahidul Islam Technical College in Jhenaidah; Buzruk Srikundi College and Gopinathpur MA Khalek School and College in Magura; and Shakbaria School and College in Koyra, Newsprint Mills School and College, Independence Ideal College, Model Women’s College, Kapilmuni Sahachari Bidyamandir and Comrade Ratan Sen Collegiate Girls’ College in Khulna.

The list also includes Sabuj Palli College in Manirampur, Jashore; Haji Nurul Islam College and Jagannathpur Ideal College in Kushtia; and Morka Jagaran College in Meherpur.

Institution-wise results show that 49 candidates from A K Fazlul Haque MCA College in Satkhira and 43 from Makrail Karim Khalek Solaiman Institute in Narail appeared in the examinations, but none passed. Similarly, all 27 candidates from Shakbaria School and College in Khulna, 19 from Mallik Shahidul Islam Technical College in Jhenaidah and 15 from Buzruk Srikundi College in Magura failed.

In Kushtia, all eight candidates from Haji Nurul Islam College and the sole candidate from Jagannathpur Ideal College also failed to secure a pass.

Subject-wise weaknesses behind poor performance/

The board authorities have attributed the disappointing results largely to students’ weak performance in English, ICT and Higher Mathematics.

The education Board Secretary Professor Dr Md Abdul Matin said to the Daily Sun that the pass rates in English, ICT and Higher Mathematics stood at 54.95 per cent, 67.84 per cent and 69.71 per cent respectively. The figures indicate that a substantial proportion of candidates failed in these three subjects.

He said many educational institutions lacked regular English teachers, forcing them to assign teachers from other disciplines to conduct English classes. There was also a shortage of subject-specialist teachers in ICT. Such deficiencies, he noted, had affected the quality of classroom instruction and students’ academic preparation, ultimately being reflected in the examination results.

Professor Dr. Abdul Latif, Principal of Kushtia Government College believe that shortages of qualified subject-specific teachers, irregular classroom instruction, students’ lack of confidence in English and ICT, and inadequate institutional monitoring may have contributed to the zero-pass results at the affected institutions. Maintaining the quality of teaching becomes particularly challenging where institutions lack adequate teachers and essential educational resources.

The board secretary also said the heads of the institutions with a zero per cent pass rate would be served show-cause notices. Their explanations and the underlying reasons for the poor results would be examined before further action was considered. The board may also consider withholding renewal of affiliation of the concerned institutions, if warranted.

Meanwhile, only three institutions under the Jashore Board achieved a 100 per cent pass rate this year. They are Jhenaidah Cadet College, Navy Anchorage School and College in Khulna, and Bright Model School and College in Chuadanga.