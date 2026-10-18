Two former Kushtia AL MPs face ACC cases over Tk 9.1 crore in alleged illicit eealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has accused two former lawmakers Kushtia, Kamrul Arefin and Selim Altaf George, who served during the Awami League government, of acquiring assets worth Tk 91,065,487 beyond their known sources of income. The commission has also found alleged concealment of assets worth a combined Tk 23,257,279 in the asset statements submitted by the two former lawmakers.

The ACC headquarters has approved the filing of cases against both men under Sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, in connection with the allegations.

According to the case records prepared by the ACC’s Kushtia Integrated District Office, former Kushtia-2 MP Kamrul Arefin allegedly acquired assets worth Tk 80,901,484 beyond his known sources of income and concealed information about assets worth Tk 16,808,801. Former Kushtia-4 MP Selim Altaf George, meanwhile, has been accused of acquiring assets worth Tk 10,164,003 beyond his known income and concealing assets worth Tk 6,448,478.

The commission approved the filing of both cases on October 8, 2026. Selim Altaf George is currently in jail and also faces several murder cases. Kamrul Arefin is reportedly absconding.

Kamrul’s Assets Exceed Tk 10 crore, Income-Expenditure Gap Allegedly Tk 8 crore/

According to the ACC’s case records, an investigation was conducted into allegations that Kamrul Arefin, a former MP for Kushtia-2 and former chairman of Mirpur Upazila Parishad, accumulated wealth through abuse of power, tender manipulation, irregularities in the leasing of cattle markets and sand-mining sites, extracting money through contracting work, and embezzlement of development project funds.

The inquiry also covered allegations that he and members of his family acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and that money was laundered abroad. However, the allegations have not been established as proven offences through a final judicial determination.

After finding preliminary grounds for further investigation, the ACC directed Arefin to submit a statement of his assets and liabilities. He submitted a signed statement in the prescribed format on April 24, 2025.

In the statement, he declared fixed assets worth Tk 3,019,192 and movable assets worth Tk 59,678,059, bringing his total declared assets to Tk 89,697,251. He also reported liabilities of Tk 20,016,955 in bank and other loans.

Subsequent verification by the ACC found fixed assets worth Tk 39,836,184 and movable assets worth Tk 66,669,868. The total value of his assets was thus assessed at Tk 106,506,052.

This was Tk 16,808,801 more than the amount declared in his statement, which the ACC alleges was concealed.

The commission also identified a substantial discrepancy between Arefin’s reported income and expenditure.

According to the case records, his acceptable income for the tax years from 1996-97 to 2022-23 amounted to Tk 82,508,352. During the same period, his family expenditure, tax payments, other expenses and gifts to his wife totalled Tk 56,903,784.

When these expenses are added to the assets identified during the inquiry, his total assets and expenditure amount to Tk 163,409,836. This exceeds his acceptable income by Tk 80,901,484.

The ACC’s preliminary inquiry indicates that assets of this value are inconsistent with his known sources of income, according to the case records.

Tk 6.44 crore Discrepancy in Selim George’s Assets/

The ACC conducted a separate inquiry into allegations of illicit wealth against Selim Altaf George, a former MP for Kushtia-4.

According to his submitted asset statement, his fixed assets were worth Tk 1,774,635 and movable assets Tk 9,859,167, bringing his declared total assets to Tk 11,633,802.

The ACC’s verification found the same value for his fixed assets but assessed his movable assets at Tk 16,307,645. His total assets were consequently valued at Tk 18,082,280.

The difference between the declared and verified amounts was Tk 6,448,478, which the commission alleges was concealed.

The case records state that George submitted his statement of assets and liabilities on November 9, 2025. An inquiry team was subsequently formed to verify the information. The team was led by Moinul Hasan Rowshoni, deputy director of the ACC’s Kushtia Integrated District Office, with Assistant Director Md Bulbul Ahmed as a member.

According to the ACC’s calculations, George’s acceptable income for the tax years from 2018-19 to 2023-24 totalled Tk 13,645,641. His family expenditure, tax payments and other expenses during the period were calculated at Tk 5,727,364.

Adding these expenses to his total verified assets brings the combined amount to Tk 23,809,644. This is Tk 10,164,003 higher than his acceptable income.

The ACC alleges that the excess assets are inconsistent with his known sources of income and that he concealed assets worth Tk 6,448,478 in his statement. The commission has therefore approved the filing of a case against him under Sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Both Cases Approved on the Same Day

According to ACC records, separate inquiry reports concerning the two former MPs were sent to the commission’s headquarters on May 24, 2026. The commission subsequently approved the filing of cases against both men on October 8.

The preliminary inquiry into Kamrul Arefin also examined allegations concerning assets held in the names of family members and the alleged misappropriation of development project funds. Which allegations, if any, will ultimately be substantiated remains to be determined through the investigation and judicial process.

The ACC’s case records state that if investigators identify additional assets or uncover the involvement of other individuals during the investigation, appropriate legal action may also be taken against them.

The allegations against both former MPs remain subject to investigation and adjudication by the courts.