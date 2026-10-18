Three-Day Lalon Fair inaugurated in Kushtia amid the solemnity of bards death anniversary

“Fakir Lalon Has Elevated Baul Culture to Great Heights on the Global Stage”: Culture Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury

A three-day traditional Lalon memorial festival and fair has begun in Cheuria, Kushtia, marking the 136th death anniversary of Baul maestro Fakir Lalon Shah. The festival is being observed with solemnity and deep reverence.

The historic Akhra Bari on the banks of the Kaliganga River has come alive with the presence of Lalon devotees, mystic practitioners, Baul singers, artists and visitors from home and abroad. Alongside the festive spirit and enthusiasm, the entire gathering reflects profound respect for Lalon Shah, his spiritual teachings and the solemn significance of his death anniversary.

On Saturday (October 17), Culture Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury formally inaugurated the memorial festival, organised by the Lalon Academy with the support of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Kushtia District Administration. Kushtia Deputy Commissioner and President of the Lalon Academy, Touhid Bin Hasan, chaired the discussion meeting held on the academy’s main stage.

Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman, Adviser to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, attended the event as the guest of honour. Essayist Professor Dr. Rashidun Nabi delivered the keynote address. Reserved-seat Member of Parliament Mosa. Farida Yasmin, former Member of Parliament Syed Mehedi Ahmed Roomy and Kushtia Superintendent of Police Md. Aminul Islam were also present and addressed the gathering.

Addressing the audience as the chief guest, Culture Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury said that although Lalon was born in a remote village of Bengal, he is no longer merely a treasure of Bengali culture. Lalon and his entire body of work have now earned recognition on the global stage.

The minister said that Lalon no longer belongs only to the Bengali people; he belongs to the whole world. Through humanism, a non-communal outlook and a philosophy that transcends caste and social divisions, Lalon created a cultural legacy that has elevated Bengali culture to a much higher standing internationally.

He further said that the festival held in memory of Lalon Shah is not merely a cultural event; it is a unique gathering that embodies Bengal’s mystic traditions, humanistic philosophy and spirit of communal harmony. The philosophy of embracing humanity beyond distinctions of religion, caste and creed, which Lalon spread through his songs and spiritual practices, remains the central inspiration of the memorial festival. His timeless songs and philosophy of life continue to inspire people to pursue self-discovery, love for humanity and social harmony.

Following the discussion meeting, members of the Lalon Academy’s artistic troupe and renowned Lalon singers from across the country began performing songs in the evening. The Akhra Bari grounds resonated with the mystical melodies of Lalon Shah. Meanwhile, gatherings of mystics and Baul practitioners, along with musical sessions, were held at various locations throughout the complex. While some engaged in discussions on Lalon’s philosophy, others paid tribute to the mystic through music and spiritual practice. Together, these activities have created a distinctive atmosphere of devotion, spiritual reflection and folk culture in Cheuria.

Meanwhile, the traditional Lalon Fair has been set up along the banks of the Kaliganga River to coincide with the memorial festival. Traders have displayed a variety of folk products, traditional rural goods and other items. The influx of visitors has added to the festive atmosphere across the fairgrounds. Yet, alongside the bustle of the fair, the Akhra Bari continues to preserve the spiritual ambience and solemnity associated with the remembrance of Lalon Shah.

For devotees attending the festival, Cheuriya is more than a tourist destination. It is a sacred place where they connect with Lalon’s spiritual practices, music and philosophy of human liberation. Every year, on his death anniversary, devotees gather here to sing his songs, study his teachings and participate in spiritual gatherings to pay homage to the mystic saint.

The local administration has taken various security measures to ensure the festival and fair proceed safely and smoothly. CCTV cameras have been installed, and surveillance is being maintained through watchtowers in and around the Akhra Bari. The relevant authorities remain vigilant to ensure the safety of visitors and devotees attending the festival.

The three-day memorial festival and fair will continue until October 19. Through Lalon songs, spiritual gatherings, discussions and folk-cultural activities, each segment of the festival will honour Fakir Lalon Shah, the humanist mystic whose legacy continues to transcend boundaries.

Through the harmonious blend of festive celebration and profound reverence for his death anniversary, Cheuriya has once again emerged as a unique centre of Bengal’s mystic heritage and humanistic philosophy.